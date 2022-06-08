Soul-Blues Sensation Dylan Triplett Shares Single ‘Junkyard Dog’ From Debut VizzTone Album

Articles

VizzTone proudly presents the debut album from young vocal powerhouse Dylan Triplett. The 21-year-old is a true soul singer, blessed with a four-and-a-half octave vocal range and the ability to meld blues, R&B and jazz into a superbly soulful stew. Dylan has left the crowds awestruck with recent performances in Memphis, Clarksdale, St. Louis and Little Rock, and he is ready to take on the world.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri – the city that gave us Chuck Berry, Little Milton, Tina Turner and Miles Davis – Dylan showcases the influences of his predecessors on Who Is He?

Billed as Little Dylan, he began singing at the age of 9 and started his professional career at 15, performing with his father and uncle, both seasoned jazz musicians.

Grammy winning bassist and producer Larry Fulcher assembled an all-star group for this project, beginning with guitarist/co-producer Dr. Wayne Goins (head of Jazz Studies at Kansas State University). Joining them are rising blues star Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Johnny Lee Schell, Sean McDonald and St. Louis’ own Tru Born on guitars. Fellow St. Louis jazz great Montez Coleman plays drums with Ryan Marquez and the legendary Mike Finnigan handling keyboard duties. Added to that mix are Joe Sublett and Kyle Turner on saxophones and Lenny Castro on percussion. The album was recorded at Blue Lotus Studio in St. Louis, Missouri by engineer Paul Niehaus, and mixed by Johnny Lee Schell.

The 10 track album features a mixture of songs written or co-written by Triplett and producer Fulcher, plus additional gems by Bill Withers, Marvin Gaye and closing with Dylan singing and scatting on Miles Davis’ classic “All Blues”.

Today sees the release of “Junkyard Dog,” a hard-driving, uptempo blues shuffle featuring the dynamic Dylan leading a very full band including guitars, piano, organ and a horn section.

Producer and co-writer Larry Fulcher recounts the origin of the tune:

“Junkyard Dog” is a true story, as are most good blues songs. Dylan came into the studio talking about his new love so we began to take notes. Three pages later we realized we had the makings of a song, and 30 minutes after that we recorded it all. True story, y’all.

