Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 20:43 Hits: 7

Dave Smith, a pioneer of the synthesizer, revolutionized pop music in the 1980s. David Bowie and Madonna are among the legions who used his Prophet 5 synthesizer. Smith died last week at age 72.

(Image credit: Pete Brown/Wikimedia Commons)

