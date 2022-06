Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 11:28 Hits: 1

Atwood and her publisher are auctioning off an unburnable copy of her bestselling dystopian novel this week. The move is a gesture of protest against book banning and censorship in the US.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/margaret-atwood-s-fireproof-the-handmaid-s-tale-to-be-auctioned/a-62049209?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf