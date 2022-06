Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 07:18 Hits: 6

“Some experiences just make you feel as though you’re five years old, no matter how wise or adult you think you are,” singer-songwriter says of the inspiration behind her new album

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/angel-olsen-big-time-jimmy-kimmel-live-1363969/