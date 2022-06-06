Chris Antonik Teams With Jarekus Singleton for ‘Waves of Stone’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 June 2022

From Second Half Records and Moondog Music, Chris Antonik‘s new single “Waves of Stone,” hits like a thunderbolt, with its riff-driven blues-rock, classic blues themes, and modern-rock intensity.

Emotionally propelled by the miscommunication and deafening silence experienced in the final weeks of a relationship, “Waves” features the incendiary guitar interplay of two of today’s most exciting guitarists, 3x-Maple Blues Award-nominee Antonik and 3x-Blues Music Award- nominee Jarekus Singleton, anchored by the track’s pounding groove, soaring gospel singers, and grand piano pumped through a roaring Leslie speaker.

Forged from a crucible of pain and loss, this juggernaut from Chris Antonik powers towards a future that leaves all that behind – with a blistering riff that could become the hook of summer 2022. Co-written by Antonik and Dan McKinnon; co-produced by Juno Award-winner Derek Downham and Antonik.

