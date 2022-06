Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 14:47 Hits: 5

Mariel Semonte Orr, known professionally as Trouble, was shot once in the chest and killed at an apartment in Conyers, Georgia. Authorities are searching for the suspected shooter, Jamichael Jones.

(Image credit: Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

