Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 05 June 2022 17:35 Hits: 5

"It's always going to evolve, but it seems to return to its roots, and I think that's what's happening now." This was the assessment of country legend and "Class of '89" member Clint Black during a recent appearance on Tracy Lawrence's "Honky Tonkin'" radio show.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/clint-black-sees-signs-of-improvement-in-country-music/