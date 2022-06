Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 08:59 Hits: 6

Musician and producer Adrian Quesada has released a collection of songs that nods to a 50-year old genre blending Latin traditional music and psychedelic rock. It's called Boleros Psicodelicos.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/06/1103252657/adrian-quesada-pays-tribute-to-boleros-in-his-new-album