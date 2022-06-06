Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 07:09 Hits: 5

From my internet travels I haven’t been able to find out much about this New York duo but this track, ‘Merino Ghost‘, from Aaron Fisher and Rob Stephenson’s 2022 album Sightseeing, absolutely caught my ear and pulled me in deep with its dreamy, evocative soundscape. They navigate a beautiful space between American Primitive guitar stylings …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/06/06/a-delight-of-fingerpicked-guitar-and-gentle-horns-from-aaron-fisher-and-rob-stephenson/