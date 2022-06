Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 05 June 2022 20:53 Hits: 5

Rock Hall-inducted rocker played on band's first five albums, including hits like "Livin’ on a Prayer" and "Wanted Dead or Alive"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/alec-john-such-bon-jovi-bassist-dead-obit-1363317/