Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 09:00 Hits: 6

In 2019, an amateur video of two kids singing a Cuban bolero went viral on the internet. Three years later, the video of the song Veinte AƱos has been watched by millions on social media.

(Image credit: Ximena and Sergio)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/04/1102668843/meet-isaac-and-nora-two-french-kids-who-are-big-in-latin-american-music