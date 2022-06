Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 12:02 Hits: 5

NPR's Scott Simon talks to Wilco's Jeff Tweedy and Glenn Kotche about their new album Cruel Country, and about writing songs with uncomfortable truths.

(Image credit: D. Parvaz)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/04/1103075894/wilco-releases-an-out-and-out-country-music-double-album-with-cruel-country