Published on Friday, 03 June 2022

Aaron Reitiere has this favorable disposition for a songwriter of not taking himself too seriously, and this interesting knack for always being able to see the bright side of things, even if there really isn't one. "Single Wide Dreamer" is a musical attitude adjustment.

