Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 01:02 Hits: 2

Former Texas music DJ Justin Frazell has plead No Contest to an indecent assault charge stemming from a December 22nd, 2020 incident in Denton County. It was one of two incidents of a sexual nature that the radio personality had been charged with in the last 14 months.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/texas-dj-justin-frazell-pleads-no-contest-to-2nd-assault-charge/