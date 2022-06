Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 09:17 Hits: 0

A certain anti-authoritarian anthem linked to the punk rock pioneers and the British monarch, is being re-released as Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her platinum jubilee.

(Image credit: Anonymous/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/01/1102337108/sex-pistols-aim-to-give-queen-elizabeths-jubilee-a-touch-of-punk