Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 10:03 Hits: 0

For the songwriter's sixth album, she leans into a retro country sound for a big-hearted set of songs about grief and burgeoning love.

(Image credit: Angela Ricciardi/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/01/1102154815/for-angel-olsen-the-shortest-distance-between-loss-and-love-is-a-country-song