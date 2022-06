Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 09:20 Hits: 0

At the beginning of lockdown, the legendary funk bassist began posting uplifting messages to Instagram, where they found a receptive audience in drummer Adam Deitch of the band Lettuce.

(Image credit: Patti Collins/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/02/1102443982/bootsy-collins-positively-helping-to-keep-the-funk-alive