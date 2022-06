Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 08:34 Hits: 1

To cushion rising fuel and living costs, German lawmakers have introduced a discounted nation-wide travel pass for June, July and August this year. Here's everything you need to know about the 9-euro travel pass.

