Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 19:31 Hits: 4

Aftab is the first Pakistani woman not only to win a Grammy, but to even be nominated for one. Hear about her life and how music brought her to America in this episode of World Cafe.

(Image credit: Blythe Thomas/Courtest of the artist )

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2022/06/01/1102468413/arooj-aftab-life-after-mohabbat-grammy-win