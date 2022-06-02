Category: Art/Music Hits: 3Dashville Skyline have announced the first batch of artists appearing at their annual festival in Wonnarua Country, Hunter Valley, NSW. The alt/cosmic country and folk festival runs over three days and nights, Friday 30th September, Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd October 2022. Read our review of the February instalment of the festival, postponed from 2021. Joining The Black Sorrows as … Continue reading
Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/06/02/dashville-announce-the-first-batch-of-bands-for-skyline-in-october/