The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

DASHVILLE ANNOUNCE THE FIRST BATCH OF BANDS FOR SKYLINE IN OCTOBER

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

DASHVILLE ANNOUNCE THE FIRST BATCH OF BANDS FOR SKYLINE IN OCTOBERDASHVILLE ANNOUNCE THE FIRST BATCH OF BANDS FOR SKYLINE IN OCTOBERDASHVILLE ANNOUNCE THE FIRST BATCH OF BANDS FOR SKYLINE IN OCTOBERDASHVILLE ANNOUNCE THE FIRST BATCH OF BANDS FOR SKYLINE IN OCTOBER Dashville Skyline have announced the first batch of artists appearing at their annual festival in Wonnarua Country, Hunter Valley, NSW. The alt/cosmic country and folk festival runs over three days and nights, Friday 30th September,  Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd October 2022. Read our review of the February instalment of the festival, postponed from 2021. Joining The Black Sorrows as … Continue reading

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/06/02/dashville-announce-the-first-batch-of-bands-for-skyline-in-october/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version