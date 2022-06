Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 19:48 Hits: 3

Amber Heard has been ordered to pay Johnny Depp $10.35 million in damages for libel after their protracted court case. However, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor would also have to pay compensatory damages.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/johnny-depp-wins-defamation-case-against-amber-heard/a-62002785?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf