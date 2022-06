Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022

K-Pop stars BTS met with President Biden Tuesday to talk about inclusion and representation. There's been an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

