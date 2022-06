Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 13:57 Hits: 0

As German singer-songwriter Konstantin Wecker turns 75, he is still updating his most famous song, "Willy," about a friend who was killed for standing up against fascism.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/willy-anti-nazi-song-from-1977-remains-vital/a-61973498?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf