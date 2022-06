Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 14:28 Hits: 0

Objects from Berlin's Ethnological Museum collection will be presented to the Namibian public. But while their origins are being studied, why is this return only a loan?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/colonial-looted-art-namibia-recovers-23-objects-from-germany/a-61988037?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf