Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022

Puerto Rican band Buscabulla discusses how they made the song "Andrea" with rapper Bad Bunny, and what it means for pop music to raise awareness about intimate partner violence.

https://www.npr.org/2022/05/28/1101921360/what-it-means-for-pop-music-to-raise-awareness-about-intimate-partner-violence