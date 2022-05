Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 08:21 Hits: 4

Geetanjali Shree, author of "Tomb of Sand," the first book in any Indian language to win the International Booker Prize, talked to DW about the impact of the award.

