Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 01:19 Hits: 4

Country Outlaw and songwriting legend Billy Joe Shaver passed away on October 28th, 2020 at the age of 81. But fans of Shaver received a welcomed and unexpected new recording of his classic song "Old Chunk of Coal" that populated across streaming services.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/new-billy-joe-shaver-recording-surfaces-tribute-planned/