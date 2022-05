Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 21:52 Hits: 5

The Lincoln Memorial has held some of the most important cultural moments of the last 200 years - like when singer Marian Anderson, denied a stage due to her race, was offered to play at the memorial.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/30/1102070658/encore-denied-a-stage-she-sang-for-a-nation