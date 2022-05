Articles

Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known around the world by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was killed Sunday evening while driving his car in Mansa, a district in northern India's Punjab state.

(Image credit: AP)

