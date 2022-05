Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022 21:44 Hits: 3

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with music journalist Zach Schonfeld about why some artists find touring, even in the summer, to be challenging and financially difficult.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/29/1102015382/the-financial-reality-of-touring-indie-musicians