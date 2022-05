Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022 14:10 Hits: 7

"It’s completely and totally calculated. I want a Broadway hit before I die," says the against-the-grain songwriter, who also pays tribute to Jerry Jeff Walker on a new album

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/steve-earle-broadway-jerry-jeff-walker-1355557/