Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022 11:00 Hits: 1

The 7-member band hails from a conservative part of the country. They sing about female genital cutting, child marriage and gender equality. And they rock.

(Image credit: Jean-Baptiste Guillot/BornBadRecords )

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2022/05/28/1098826216/like-the-linda-lindas-this-teen-girl-band-in-benin-makes-you-dance-and-think