Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 28 May 2022 13:22 Hits: 3

The German word "Kaiser" is Latin by origin, "capital" and "bankrupt" are Italian, and "biology" is Greek. A new book offers insights into the evolution of the German language.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/from-kaiser-to-cheese-and-biology-the-etymology-of-german-words/a-61879465?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf