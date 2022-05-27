Folk-Rocker Korby Lenker Seizes the Day in New Single ‘Spring Fling’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 15:39 Hits: 1

Roots renaissance man Korby Lenker today releases his latest single,“Spring Fling,” via Grind Ethos Records. The song was co-produced by Lenker and NickBeardon and co-written with songwriter/actor/director Travis Nicholson.

“’Spring Fling’ was originally the name my wife and I gave to an event we hosted in our front yard,” Lenker explains. “The idea started back in 2020, in the wake of the George Floyd murder. Watching the news I felt that something was sorely missing, the pose striking and online punditry — namely, a sense of simple neighborliness, and a demonstration of respect for human beings as such. I had some feelings and wanted to do something to help. Our neighborhood in East Nashville is home to all kinds of people and families, so I made a little flyer and went door to door and personally invited everyone on my street to what we then called the Ice Cream Social. I made a bunch of homemade ice cream. It was an amazing turnout and it felt like a small healing and better, we made a bunch of new friends.”

The slow return to post-covid life in 2022 presented itself to Lenker as an opportunity to revisit that earlier sentiment.

“We thought it would be fun to host a talent show at our house, and invite all kinds of artists – musicians of course, but also poets, spoken word artists, comediennes, and even an improv acting troupe.”

Lenker’s wife Randa Newman hand-painted a banner to hang over the makeshift stage, and the two invited their friends and neighbors and reached out to a local charity to see if they’d be interested in being the beneficiary of the event’s proceeds. Crossroads Campus, an organization bringing resource-challenged youth and rescued pets together for mutual love and benefit, was a perfect fit.

“We had more than 50 people RSVP, but in the end almost 75 crammed into our front yard for an afternoon of music, comedy, grilled hamburgers and homemade ice cream. We raised more than $700 for Crossroads Campus, and made a lot of new friends.”

But the event prompted a self-imposed creative challenge as well. Lenker decided to write and perform a theme song to commemorate the event.

“As a kid, during special occasions, my dad would write a poem and read it aloud to the family — birthdays, graduations, stuff like that. I always loved that so I thought I’d take the cue and write a song for our own special event.” Thus the theme to “Spring Fling” was born.

“Spring Fling” was recorded live at The Retro Lab in East Nashville, engineered by Nick Beardon and featuring Korby Lenker on electric guitar and vocals, Travis Nicholson on acoustic guitar, Nick Beardon on bass, Joe Overton on fiddle, and Jerry Pentecost on drums.



Of the feel-good twangy tune, Lenker tells ABS, “‘Spring Fling’ is about gettin’ in touch with your social side! It’s about accepting yourself, looking around at this weird wonderful world we all share, and singing about it, in tune or out. Life is short, find something to celebrate!”

Tour Dates:

June 25th – Portland OR – Thirteen Presents

June 29th – Prosser WA – Brewminatti

July 17th – Austin TX – Rawhide Trail Concerts

Connect with Korby Lenker:

