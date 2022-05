Articles

This week's episode of The Thistle & Shamrock explores the intersection where folk meets electronic music, highlighting the compositions of Martyn Bennett, Barry Reid, and more.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist/The Thistle & Shamrock)

