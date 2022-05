Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 15:19 Hits: 2

Wiener schnitzel in Vienna? Pizza in Naples? Or Hungarian goulash in Budapest? A dish always tastes best where it comes from. Which European specialty would you like to eat where it was invented?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/which-european-dish-would-you-like-to-try-locally/a-61914987?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf