Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 17:51 Hits: 2

The 67-year-old passed away in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a new film. Liotta's agent said the actor died in his sleep.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ray-liotta-goodfellas-and-field-of-dreams-star-dies/a-61942615?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf