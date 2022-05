Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 15:12 Hits: 5

Almost six years to the day that they announced their hiatus, The Damn Quails will be returning with a new album called "Clouding Up Your City." The new album was actually originally announced as a Bryon White solo album, but Gabe Marshall has returned.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/the-damn-quails-are-back-and-readying-a-new-album/