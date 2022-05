Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Zach Bryan and his new album American Heartbreak are having a moment, and when all is said and done and the dust settles, it's likely to ensconce the singer/songwriter among the very top artists in country music. But it's not just because the album has 34 songs.

