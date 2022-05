Articles

Today we’re featuring two tracks from Billy Bronsted‘s new 2022 album Rhythm, Racket & Romance, recorded with his band The Loot. Bronsted hails from Wisconsin and the new album follows his 2017 release This Bed Of Mine. ‘Ain’t Lying’ (I Love You)‘ digs into the age old subject of love and realisation, as Bronsted explains, …

