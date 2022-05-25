LUCY ROLEFF LEHMANN B. SMITH RELEASE EXQUISITE NEW FOLK COLLABORATION

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 00:12 Hits: 5

There’s a pastoral elegance to ‘In The Doorway‘, the new single from Lucy Roleff & Lehmann B. Smith and the first taste of their collaborative full-length album Dark Green which will be released June 16th via the Youngbloods label. There’s a certain element of delicate yet self-assured, wistful poise that permeates the song as it’s carried …

