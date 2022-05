Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 16:05 Hits: 3

The record follows up the Minneapolis musician’s debut singles ‘Runnitup’ and ‘Happiest I’ve Ever Been’ from her upcoming full-length album

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/zora-all-around-the-world-song-1357673/