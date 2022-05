Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 18:52 Hits: 6

A cold and methodical ranking of Saturday Night Live performances by Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Young Thug, Arcade Fire, Saweetie, LCD Soundsystem, Camila Cabello and more.

(Image credit: NBC/Will Heath/NBC)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/23/1100623311/snl-just-wrapped-its-47th-season-its-time-to-cruelly-rank-its-musical-guests