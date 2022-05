Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 13:00 Hits: 6

Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky is filled with ruthless self-interrogation and existential fear; rather than suggesting easy solutions, these songs offer space to try to figure it all out.

(Image credit: Matilda Hill Jenkins/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/21/1100033658/porridge-radio-waterslide-diving-board-ladder-to-the-sky-review