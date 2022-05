Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 07:33 Hits: 6

Historian Christopher Clark, author of "The Sleepwalkers: How Europe Went to War in 1914," discusses with DW the complexities of war, and why Putin's behavior does not represent Russia.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/from-wwi-to-russia-s-war-in-ukraine-historical-lessons/a-61879751?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf