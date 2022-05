Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 16:40 Hits: 1

90s country is back on the upswing, and either you can get your fix from some new performer who was still soiling their diapers or learning multiplication tables when Alan Jackson and Brooks & Dunn were dominating country radio, or you can go to the source.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/ronnie-dunns-new-album-100-proof-neon-is-one-to-look-out-for/