Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 14:30 Hits: 0

The legendary disco diva teams up with Tame Impala for a new Minions movie soundtrack cut.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/05/20/1100351457/diana-ross-feat-tame-impala-turn-up-the-sunshine