Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 14:19 Hits: 0

An exhibition about German WWI soldiers killed in a collapsed tunnel in France traces their fate more than 100 years later. Authorities are debating on what should happen with the area.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/a-forgotten-mass-grave-of-wwi-winterberg-tunnel/a-61874989?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf