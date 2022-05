Articles

Rina Sawayama packs a Shania Twain reference, an over-the-top guitar solo, a rebuke of paparazzi callousness and a kiss-off into the space of a glammy, country-pop inspired banger.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

