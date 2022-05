Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 09:01 Hits: 2

An old-fashioned steam calliope designed by luminaries in the worlds of art and jazz is on display at the National Sculpture Garden.

(Image credit: Robert Shelley/National Gallery of Art )

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/19/1099098205/a-slavery-era-instrument-is-on-the-national-mall-singing-songs-of-liberation